ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Some of the region’s top players have made an elite list in softball.

Corning’s Atalyia Rijo, the New York State Gatorade Player of The Year, earned a spot on the first-team all-state list as a senior shortstop. Rijo dominated at the plate for the Hawks this season posting powerhouse numbers. For the season, Rijo batted .585 with five triples, seven home runs, 21 RBI and 43 runs scored. Her numbers helped the Hawks to an (18-2) overall record and a top-five ranking in the state.

Rijo is a three-time All-State selection and ranked eighth overall in the nation as a prospect by Extra Innings. Atalyia was also invited to play for the Dominican Republic National Team. Rijo will take her talents to the University of Arkansas next year to play for the Razorbacks.

Several area notable players also earned all-state spots including three more from Corning. For a complete list of players who made the list, please read below as first released by Section IV Softball’s official Twitter page.

All–State Softball – categorized by team and class

Corning Hawks – Class AA

Atalyia Rijo – 1st Team, senior shortstop

Ellie DeRosa – 2nd Team, senior centerfielder

Kellie Zoerb – 4th Team, senior third base

Kelsey Booker – 5th Team, senior catcher

Horseheads – Class AA

Eva Koratsis – 3rd Team, senior first base

Molly Wolf – 6th Team, junior shortstop

Elmira Notre Dame – Class C

Olivia Switzer – 2nd Team, junior pitcher

Lawson Bigelow – 4th Team, junior catcher

Ava Mustico – 5th Team, junior second base