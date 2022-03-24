CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Corning softball standout Atalyia Rijo made it official.

Rijo signed her national letter of intent to play college softball at the University of Arkansas next year. Atalyia made it official in front of a packed Corning High School crowd which included plenty of family, friends, and teammates.

The five-year varsity starter for the Hawks is a four-time New York State Class AA selection at shortstop. Rijo helped Corning to its first-ever New York State Championship in 2019. For her career, Rijo is batting a staggering .491 at the plate.

Rated as one of the top recruits in the country, Rijo is proud to take her talent to the next big level. Arkansas softball’s recruiting class was recently tabbed as the top one in the nation.

The Razorbacks are currently ranked 10th in the NCAA D-I softball rankings.

18 Sports will have the full story tonight on-air.