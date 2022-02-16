Corning’s Riley Davis has big opening game for Canisius lacrosse

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – One of the top players from the Crystal City is making an immediate impact in college lacrosse.

Riley Davis, a sophomore midfielder for Canisius College, scored two goals and had an assist for the Golden Griffs in their 14-12 win at Bucknell Saturday. Davis is picking up right where she left off from last season and started the game against the Bison.

Riley was a unanimous selection for the All-MAAC Rookie Team in 2021. She was also a two-time conference rookie of the week. Davis finished second on the team with 19 goals scored and 23 points in her freshman campaign.

Davis, who was an All-League and Brine National Team member at Corning High School, racked up over 100 career points for the Hawks.

Next up for Canisius (1-0) is a game Saturday at Robert Morris (0-1) at Noon. The game will stream live on Robert Morris Athletics’ YouTube page.

PHOTO: Courtesy Canisius College Athletics