ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Corning’s Riley Davis came up in the clutch.

(Photo – Canisius Athletics)

Davis, a sophomore midfielder for Canisius women’s lacrosse, scored two fourth quarter goals in the Golden Griffins 11-10 overtime win at Marist College on Wednesday. Canisius erased a 10-7 deficit in the fourth to earn the big win.

Senior Skylar McArthur scored five goals including the overtime winner for Canisius (10-4, 5-2 MAAC). The Golden Griffins avoided the upset with their second half effort and pulled out the win over Marist (2-13, 0-7 MAAC).

Davis also paced Canisius in draw controls with five, which was a personal season-high. On the year, Davis has 20 goals and three assists to go along with 15 draw controls.

Canisius closes out the regular season this Saturday when they head to Fairfield (9-6, 4-3 MAAC) in Connecticut for a Noon time matchup.