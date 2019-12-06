Corning’s Riley Davis signs with Canisius lacrosse

Breaking News
CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Thursday was a dream come true for Riley Davis.

The standout Corning lacrosse player made it official, signing a division one letter of intent to play at Canisius College. In front of friends, teammates, and family members Davis spoke about her love of the game and how getting to the next level was a lifelong goal in lacrosse.

Davis, who is an All-League and Brine National Team member, has already racked up over 100 career points for the Hawks-all with one season left to go in the Crystal City. What’s even more impressive, Davis is as hard-working on the field as well as off it, carrying a 98 overall average with high-honors in both pre-calculus and chemistry.

Without question, the Golden Griffs will be getting a solid student-athlete who continues to exceed expectations. Canisius will open up their season this year at Syracuse on February 7th.

With video courtesy of the Corning Leader, we take you Davis’ signing. A day that Davis will remember for the rest of her life.

