Corning’s Ryan McNutt signs with Penn State University

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Christmas has come early for one local standout swimmer.

On Wednesday, Corning’s Ryan McNutt signed with D-I Penn State University and the Nittany Lions. McNutt has been a member of the Hawks varsity squad for five years and helped the program to new heights. Ryan set seven school records and broke the New York State mark in the 200 freestyle.

McNutt was also instrumental in capturing Corning’s first-ever Section IV Championship.

A member of the National Honor Society, McNutt has a 4.0 GPA and was selected as a USA Swimming Scholastic All-American. Ryan will major in Civil Engineering at Penn State.

18 Sports takes you to the signing on Wednesday from Corning High School.