Corning’s Ryan McNutt signs with Penn State University

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Christmas has come early for one local standout swimmer.

On Wednesday, Corning’s Ryan McNutt signed with D-I Penn State University and the Nittany Lions. McNutt has been a member of the Hawks varsity squad for five years and helped the program to new heights. Ryan set seven school records and broke the New York State mark in the 200 freestyle.

McNutt was also instrumental in capturing Corning’s first-ever Section IV Championship.

A member of the National Honor Society, McNutt has a 4.0 GPA and was selected as a USA Swimming Scholastic All-American. Ryan will major in Civil Engineering at Penn State.

18 Sports takes you to the signing on Wednesday from Corning High School.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

If you have a news tip or a correction to the story you can email it to us through this link. If you would like to send a comment to the author of the story, you can find their email on our Meet the Team page.

More Sports
More Sports

 

Trending Now