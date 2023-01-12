ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A lacrosse standout from Corning has made a professional roster.

Sean Reilly, who graduated from Corning in 2011, has made the final roster for the Trenton Terror of the Pro Box Lacrosse Association (PBLA). Reilly played for Corning West High School and then in the first year of combined Corning lacrosse for the Hawks in 2011.

He then went on to all-conference stardom for Lycoming College men’s lacrosse. Reilly’s story has been filled with true highs and lows. Sean fully recovered from a severe spine injury and an achilles tear. Now, he’s proving that all things are possible through will, determination and heart.

The Terror is off to a perfect (2-0) start and the team plays again this Friday on the road at the New England Chowderheads in Portland, Maine. Trenton also plays the Elmira Renegades twice this season.

Game one versus Elmira will be on Trenton on Friday, January 27 at 7 pm. The second contest will be played at Elmira’s First Arena on Friday, March 31 at 7 pm. 18 Sports will continue to follow Reilly’s progress in the PBLA this season.

(PHOTO: Lycoming Athletics)