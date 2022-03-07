Corning’s Tanneberger scores first goal of the season for Old Dominion lacrosse

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Corning’s Olivia Tanneberger had one of her best games of 2022.

A sophomore attacker for Old Dominion University women’s lacrosse, Tanneberger scored her first goal of the season for the Lady Monarchs on Saturday. ODU dropped a tough 13-12 home loss to Campbell.

Tanneberger also recorded two shots on goal, also a season-high in the game.

Olivia has four assists and one goal on the year for ODU (2-5). Last season, Tanneberger scored five goals as freshman in a reserve role.

ODU next travels to Delaware State Friday at 4 pm.

PHOTO: (ODU Athletics)