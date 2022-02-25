Corning’s Terwilliger strikes out two for ECU against North Carolina

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Ben Terwilliger continues to attack on the mound.

The graduate student pitcher for the East Carolina Pirates had another great outing in relief. Terwilliger struck out two of the three batters he faced in one inning of work. He also surrendered no hits in ECU’s 7-4 loss at North Carolina Friday night.

Friday marked the third appearance in relief for Terwilliger. In his first outing, Terwilliger was stellar throwing 1 2/3 innings of work, striking out four and surrendering no hits against Bryant last Friday. Two days later, Ben was faced with some adversity against Bryant. Terwilliger gave up two runs on two hits but did strikeout two batters in just 2/3 of an inning.

Terwilliger, a transfer from Barry University in Florida, initially signed with Maine University out of Corning High School in 2016. Since then, Terwilliger spent time in the Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League (PGCBL) with the Elmira Pioneers and Geneva Red Wings.

Last summer, Terwilliger played in Williamsport for the MLB Prospects League. Ben was also invited for a pre-MLB Draft workout with the Cincinnati Reds.

ECU (1-5) and Terwilliger will play the Tar Heels again on Saturday at 2 pm and then finish out the three-game series Sunday at 4 pm.