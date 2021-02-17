Corning’s Walker aims to preserve legacy of Ernie Davis

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A Corning three-sport standout is completing a very special project on one of the greatest local athletes of all-time.

Corning senior Owen Walker, who comes from a great family tradition of athletes in the Crystal City, is looking to help preserve the life and legacy of the great Ernie Davis. Walker is teaming up with 607 Cycle in Corning on Saturday, February 27 from Noon until 3 pm for a special indoor cycle event as part of his goal of earning the Ernie Davis Memorial Scholarship.

The event is open and free to the public, donations are looking to be raised for the Leukemia Society. Due to the virus, Walker is promoting the event and his scholarship project efforts via social media and a GoFundMe page has also been created.

To register for the 607 Cycle event, click here: https://m.signupgenius.com/#!/showSignUp/9040e49abab28a1fd0-607cycle

You can also follow Walker’s project and updates via his newly created Ernie Davis Instagram page by searching @erniedavis_44.

Davis was the first-ever black player to win college football’s coveted Heisman Trophy for Syracuse University in 1961. Sadly, Davis died two years later after a battle with leukemia. The Elmira native continues to inspire thousands, including Walker, even decades after his passing.

18 Sports had the opportunity to speak with Walker on Tuesday night about his goals for this most worthy project.