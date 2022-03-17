DETROIT (WETM) – Athens Brian Courtney made a statement in college wrestling.

Courtney earned a 4-2 upset win over #8 RayVon Foley of Michigan State at 133 pounds for the Virginia Cavaliers at the NCAA Championships in Detroit Thursday afternoon.

Down 2-0 in the third period, #25 Courtney scored a reversal and negated Foley’s riding time advantage. Then, Courtney turned Foley late in the third for two back points securing the victory.

It’s the first NCAA Tournament win for Courtney (14-6) in his second-ever tournament appearance as a graduate student grappler for the Cavs. Courtney tells 18 Sports that this tournament is likely his final competition in the sport.

Brian will next face #9 Michael Colaiocco of Penn Thursday night who beat #24 Ramazan Attasauov of Iowa State by injury default. Stay with 18 Sports for more on Courtney’s progress.