Courtney eyes big future for Virginia Cavaliers wrestling

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Athens native Brian Courtney always rises to the occasion.

Courtney, a two-time Pennsylvania state high school champion at Athens, is now a redshirt freshman on the Virginia Cavaliers wrestling program. This year, Courtney is starting to leave his mark in the ACC.

Brian placed fourth in the ACC Tournament and cracked the starting lineup at 141 pounds this season. Courtney’s overall record was (22-15) in a year that saw plenty of close bouts. Brian stopped by our 18 News studio on Tuesday and discussed how he’s battling and improving each day to simply get better.

Courtney’s goal remains the same, become an NCAA champion when it’s all said and done. This year was the foundation of success that could vault him to stardom in the upcoming years. Hear from Courtney himself as he discusses his first full-year in the starting lineup for the Cavaliers.

(Video: Courtesy of Virginia Cavaliers athletics)