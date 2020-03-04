Live Now
Courtney seeded in ACC Wrestling Tournament

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Athens native Brian Courtney has a big opportunity.

Courtney, a redshirt sophomore for the Virginia Cavaliers wrestling program, was given the fifth overall seed in the ACC Tournament at 141 pounds. At (21-13) this season, Courtney will look to take down fourth-seeded Cole Matthews of Pitt in the first round Sunday in Pittsburgh.

With some upset wins, Courtney could punch his ticket to the NCAA Championships with a strong performance. Courtney is a two-time Pennsylvania State High School Champion and won a FloNationals crown in his time for the Wildcats.

At Virginia, Courtney is (29-16) overall and (8-6) in dual meet competition in his career. Stick with 18 Sports for more on Courtney’s progress as it develops.

