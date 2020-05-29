COVID-19 shuts down WV Miners 2020 baseball season

ELKVILLE, IL (WVNS) — The 2020 season of Prospect League baseball was cancelled on Friday, May 29, 2020. The local team in the league is the West Virginia Miners.

League officials said the decision to cancel was made based on the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting government regulations. These guidelines include safety, protection and limits on public gatherings.

“The Prospect League is not alone in the baseball world in the difficult decision that we had to make,” said Prospect League Commissioner Dennis Bastien. “As we hung on to hope for a shortened season, the reality of our responsibility to the teams of people who make our season possible could not be met in the manner we felt necessary. It is a heartbreaking time for team owners as they feel the weight of this loss for their players, their fans and their communities. This was an exceptionally difficult decision made in an unprecedented time.”

Prospect League teams span five states. The organization is looking forward and working to make sure the 2021 season will be an unparalleled success. Commissioner Bastien thanked the loyal fans and sponsors for their continued support.