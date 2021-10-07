Curtis goes for career win No. 600 at Shaw Friday night

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — John Curtis Christian school head football coach JT Curtis aims for a win over Shaw Friday night in Marrero. If the Patriots are successful, Curtis will win his 600th game, second most in the history of high school football in America.

The all-time leader is the late John McKissick of South Carolina, who won 621 games in 63 years. McKissick’s total is the highest of the any coach on any level of football. Curtis is in his 53rd season as the head coach of the Patriots.

Here’s a report on JT Curtis from WGNO Sports.

Watch the higlights on Friday Night Football, presented by the Allstate Sugar Bowl, on Nola 38 at 11 p.m., and WGNO at midnight.