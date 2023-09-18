BELGRADE, Serbia (WETM) – Cornell Wrestling alumni and 4-time World Champion Kyle Dake claims silver at the 2023 Senior World Championships.

(Photo Courtesy: @BigRedWrestling Twitter)

Four-time World Champion Kyle Dake added to his legendary resume in Serbia, on Monday. Dake fell to Russian wrestler Zaurbek Sidakov, 10-7 in the 74 KG gold medal match. Despite the loss, Dake will add a silver medal to his impressive career, which includes 4 NCAA Championships at Cornell.

The 2023 Worlds saw Dake turn in an impressive run to the finals. The former champion opened with a 12-2 win against Magomet Evloev, then defeated Nurkozha Kaipanov 9-4 in the round of 8. In the quarterfinals, Dake beat Daichi Takatani of Japan in a close 6-4 match, then followed up with a 4-1 semifinal win over Greek wrestler Georgios Kougioumtsidis.

With the silver medal, the 4-time World Champion’s efforts helped the United States win the overall Team Freestyle World Championship. Fellow Cornell alumni Vito Arujau also helped the U.S, by winning his first Senior World title.

For Dake, the freestyle wrestling veteran will aim to compete at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games. One major event that will grant one American wrester a shot at the Olympic Team is the Olympic Trials. The 2024 Olympic Trials will take place this April 19th and 20th in the Bryce Jordan Center at Penn State University.