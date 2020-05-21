Dan Manganaro Memorial Wrestling Scholarship announced

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A local wrestling group and colleagues are honoring a fallen hero.

After the tragic and sudden loss of local wrestling standout, Dan Manganaro, the Horseheads Wrestling Booster Club, in conjunction with Arnot Ogden Medical Center Emergency Medicine Class of 2019, will honor his life forever.

The first-ever Dan Manganaro Memorial Wrestling Scholarship will begin starting next month at the virtual Horseheads athletic banquet. The recipient will be revealed and receive a $500 scholarship to help with their college expenses.

Manganaro, a standout wrestler at Horseheads High School, tragically died in April after drowning in Seneca Lake during a canoe accident. His body was recovered last weekend.

The scholarship winner must exemplify qualities that go beyond the mat. Qualities like courage, compassion, teamwork, drive and dignity-all personified by Manganaro in his life as a student-athlete and in the medical field.

Manganaro was set to continue his medical career this summer as an orthopedic surgeon in Philadelphia after graduating from medical school at Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine. He was just 27 before his untimely passing but impacted the lives of many everywhere he went.

18 Sports encourages you to support the scholarship and to keep Manganaro’s legacy alive. If you’d like to donate to the scholarship fund, email Horseheads Booster Club Manager, Tom Cadek, at: tommo67@Stny.rr.com or send check or money order to Friends of Horseheads Wrestling at 555 County Road 64 Elmira, N.Y 14903.