Dave Clark celebrates Negro League Baseball’s 100th anniversary

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A Corning baseball legend was a final link to a celebrated baseball league.

Dave Clark, the first-ever professional player to play baseball with polio, was a co-owner and player for the Indianapolis Clowns. The Clowns were the final team to disband from the Negro Baseball League affiliation in 1988. Clark even brought the team to Corning in the 1980’s showcasing their great baseball talent.

As Major League Baseball (MLB) celebrates the 100th anniversary of Negro League Baseball, 18 Sports had the opportunity to speak with Clark on Thursday. Clark tells us that without the Negro League, great players like one-time Indianapolis Clown, Hank Aaron, would have never made it to the big leagues.

Clark also says that without the Negro League, the door would not have been opened for all nationalities in the game today.

Take a special look at our interview with Clark, who’s currently in Florida, as we discuss the overall impact the Negro League had not on just baseball, but life.