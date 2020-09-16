Dave Clark gives words of advice during tough times

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Positive words go a long way.

That’s the mindset of one of the most iconic baseball players in Twin Tiers history. Corning native, Dave Clark, the first-ever pro player to play with polio, speaks with 18 Sports about the challenges of getting better during the virus.

Clark, who’s charity Crutches 2 Champions gives special needs athletes the ability to play the game of baseball, uses plenty of motivational words and tools for performance. The former owner of the Indianapolis Clowns and Major League Baseball (MLB) scout, Clark, gives us words of wisdom to help get through a very challenging time.

From his Florida home, via Zoom, Clark says it’s important to stay the course and never give up on your dreams.

