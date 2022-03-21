ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Corning’s Riley Davis continues to excel for Canisius lacrosse.

The sophomore midfielder scored two goals in back-to-back games for the Golden Griffs in a 20-15 loss to Albany last Wednesday and a 12-9 win at Youngstown State.

For the year, Davis has nine goals and one assist. Davis has started all seven games this season for Canisius (5-2).

Riley set a career-high with three goals and four points in a win over Iona in April. She was a unanimous All-Rookie Team pick in 2021 in the MAAC conference.

Next up for Davis and the Golden Griffs is a road game at Manhattan College (5-3) Saturday at Noon.

(PHOTO: Canisius College Athletics)