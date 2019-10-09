Destroyers re-sign Kipper Hillson for upcoming season
MANSFIELD, P.A. (WETM) – The Mansfield Destroyers are very excited to have re-signed Mansfield native Kipper Hillson.
Kipper is a 5’11, 175-pound Sophomore pitcher/outfielder/infielder who attends Cecil Junior College in Maryland. Kipper had a very good summer winning our “Rolaids Relief Pitcher Award”(best relief pitcher) with a
2-0 record with 12 2/3 innings with zero walks and 14 strikeouts. He also had five hits and seven runs scored for us from the plate. “We are so excited to have Kipp coming back for the 2020 season. Kipp’s versatility and experience with summer ball are huge for us. He takes up one roster spot but can play 2B, SS, 3B, pitch, and play any of the three outfield
positions, what a huge asset for us. Plus, he has an amazing work ethic and a very high baseball IQ. Love the kid!” stated Coach Hill.