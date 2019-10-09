Destroyers re-sign Kipper Hillson for upcoming season

MANSFIELD, P.A. (WETM) - DJ Mclean set the program record for receptions in a career and David Butler rushed for two scores to lead the Mansfield University sprint football team to a 28-6 victory over Post University on Saturday night.

The victory gives the Mounties (5-1, 3-0 CSFL North) their most wins in a season since joining the CSFL in 2008 and sets up a CSFL North championship game with Army on Friday night, Nov. 1. The winner will advance to the CSFL Championship at Franklin Field on Nov. 9.