Destroyers re-sign three players for summer season

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Mansfield Destroyers are getting right to work for this season.

The Destroyers, who made it to the semis of the New York Collegiate Baseball League (NYCBL) playoffs, signed three players from the previous roster. Endicott native, Mason Vaughan returns at pitcher while two catchers, John Wheeler and Blake Murray, will also dawn the orange and blue this summer.

The trio signed with the Destroyers prior to last season but were unable to play due to the virus in 2020. Mansfield, along with the NYCBL, is hoping to start play this summer. Full release below from the team.