Dick Vermeil discusses future Pro Football HOF chances

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A legendary football coach is on the cusp of football immortality.

But, if you talk to Super Bowl winner Dick Vermeil, the Pro Football Hall of Fame is something that can happen all on its own. In a special interview with WETM-TV Sports, Vermeil shares his thoughts on the process of potentially getting into Canton. Vermeil, who won a Super Bowl with the Rams in 2000 and took the Eagles to another in 1981, is a two-time NFL Coach of The Year.

A coach who’s coached every level of play from high school to the pro level, Vermeil made the group of finalists for the NFL’s Centennial list of coaches this past year. Tom Flores ended up earning the nod for this year’s class in Canton.

Known for the love for his players and a passion for the game, Vermeil earned the respect of many throughout his decades of work in football. Vermeil, 84, says if it happens in the future it would be a proud moment.

“I think there are other coaches that deserve to get in,” Vermeil said. “Do they deserve it more than if get in? Yes, they deserved it more than I. That’s how I think about it.”

Vermeil further states that getting that opportunity would be truly special to share with those who were in the trenches with him for years.

“If I do, that’d be great. If I do, it will be because of all the people I surround myself with, and at the same time, developed very trusting relationships.”