Disability Dream & Do hockey event returns to First Arena

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – An annual tradition of helping kids live their hockey dreams returns.

In conjunction with the Dave Clark Foundation, the Disability Dream & Do hockey event is coming back to Elmira’s First Arena on Saturday, February 26. The event gives youth an opportunity and provides a platform for special needs players to enjoy hockey.

This year, the event will begin at 9:45 am and runs through 1 pm with the Elmira Junior Enforcers serving as the community host team.

Potential players can sign up at the following link https://www.d3day.com/events2022 to be a part of the exciting day to help those play the game they love.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

If you have a news tip or a correction to the story you can email it to us through this link. If you would like to send a comment to the author of the story, you can find their email on our Meet the Team page.

More Sports
More Sports

 

Trending Now