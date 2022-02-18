Disability Dream & Do hockey event returns to First Arena

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – An annual tradition of helping kids live their hockey dreams returns.

In conjunction with the Dave Clark Foundation, the Disability Dream & Do hockey event is coming back to Elmira’s First Arena on Saturday, February 26. The event gives youth an opportunity and provides a platform for special needs players to enjoy hockey.

This year, the event will begin at 9:45 am and runs through 1 pm with the Elmira Junior Enforcers serving as the community host team.

Potential players can sign up at the following link https://www.d3day.com/events2022 to be a part of the exciting day to help those play the game they love.