District IV volleyball champions crowned

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Local teams in the Northern Tier League (NTL) earned some major championships.

In volleyball, Canton rolled to a 3-0 win over Galeton in the Class A District IV final while North Penn/Liberty cruised to a 3-1 victory over Wellsboro in Class AA. Both finals were at Williamson High School on Thursday night, and, both teams continued their impressive streaks.

Canton won its fourth consecutive championship with North Penn/Liberty secured its fifth title in a row. Athens, meanwhile, lost in straight sets in the Class AAA crossover title at Berwick.

Wellsboro boys soccer saw their magical season come to an end in the semis of the District IV Class AA tournament, 5-1, to Midd-West. Check out the full scores and highlights from 18 Sports on Thursday night.

High School Volleyball – District IV Championships

Canton 3, Galeton 0

NP/Liberty 3, Wellsboro 1

Berwick 3, Athens 0

High School Soccer – District IV AA Semis

Midd-West 5, Wellsboro 0