District IV volleyball champions crowned

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Local teams in the Northern Tier League (NTL) earned some major championships.

In volleyball, Canton rolled to a 3-0 win over Galeton in the Class A District IV final while North Penn/Liberty cruised to a 3-1 victory over Wellsboro in Class AA. Both finals were at Williamson High School on Thursday night, and, both teams continued their impressive streaks.

Canton won its fourth consecutive championship with North Penn/Liberty secured its fifth title in a row. Athens, meanwhile, lost in straight sets in the Class AAA crossover title at Berwick.

Wellsboro boys soccer saw their magical season come to an end in the semis of the District IV Class AA tournament, 5-1, to Midd-West. Check out the full scores and highlights from 18 Sports on Thursday night.

High School Volleyball – District IV Championships
Canton 3, Galeton 0
NP/Liberty 3, Wellsboro 1
Berwick 3, Athens 0

High School Soccer – District IV AA Semis
Midd-West 5, Wellsboro 0

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Sports

NBA Stats

Twin Tiers Takedown

More Twin Tiers Takedown
More Sports

 
Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now