ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A new professional lacrosse league is coming to the region.

The Professional Box Lacrosse Association (PBLA) announced the inaugural first season of play on Thursday in Kansas City. Elmira Mammoth owner and First Arena tenant, Steve Donner, will serve as the role of commissioner for the new league which will begin play in December.

Labeled as “the fastest growing sport in America” by the NCAA, a total of eight market cities will be revealed by the PBLA in the coming weeks. The potential for Elmira to have a team at First Arena, combined with Donner’s experience in lacrosse, could very well be on the horizon. In an effort to engage with potential new fans of the league, Donner says fans will have the opportunity to name their hometown teams in a contest.

“We wanted to make sure the fans could be a part of the naming of their local teams,” Donner said in a release. “It was crucial to us that the PBLA be dedicated, first and foremost, to the fans of this incredible sport. I believe I speak for the entire organization when I say that we are beyond thrilled to be bringing professional box lacrosse to each of these communities.”

Donner has nearly 30 years of sports and entertainment experience, including formerly serving as the owner of the Rochester Knighthawks of the National Lacrosse League (NLL). With the announcement of the Elmira Mammoth coming to the Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) earlier this year, along with several concerts and events at First Arena, without question the excitement level is very high for the future.

Voting begins for each new team name in their respective cities on July 19th. For more information about the new lacrosse league, find them on the web at https://pbla.com/

The league’s mission statement is listed below, courtesy of the PBLA’s website.

The PBLA was established to help further grow the sport of lacrosse and create the most exciting brand of professional box lacrosse in North America. The PBLA’s mission is to bring the world of professional, high-energy, indoor lacrosse to fans across the United States. The PBLA believes there’s a tremendous opportunity to improve the game of professional box lacrosse by bringing back American players to compete in non-stop, riveting contests that will bring every fan to their feet and show everyone why Lacrosse is the fastest growing sport in the country.