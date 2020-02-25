Donovan Smith earns Athlete of The Week

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A Tioga standout wrestler continues to shine.

Donovan Smith is this week’s 18 Sports Athlete of The Week sponsored by Simmons-Rockwell Nissan. Smith won the Section IV Division II title last weekend, his first as just a freshman for the Tigers. Donovan, along with five more Tioga wrestlers, tied the school record for the most-ever to compete at states for the school at six.

Smith, who transferred from Elmira this past season, has racked up a (38-2) overall record at 120-pounds. Donovan will face teammate, Mason Welch, in the first round of states in Albany on Friday. Welch drew a wildcard after falling to Smith in the Section IV finals 13-1.

Congratulations to Smith on earning this week’s 18 Sports Athlete of The Week. If you would to nominate a standout student-athlete, email us at sports@wetmtv.com. The Simmons-Rockwell Nissan Athlete of The Week will be revealed each Monday night on 18 Sports at 6 during the high school sports athletic year.

