Drew Cartwright named Alfred Saxon of the Week in lacrosse

ALFRED, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s been a week to remember for Elmira’s Drew Cartwright.

The junior at attack for Alfred men’s lacrosse scored back-to-back hat tricks in two wins for the Saxons in less than a week. Alfred beat Penn College 14-6 and Cartwright also scored three goals in a 20-6 win over New England College just four days earlier.

Alfred Now, the school is honoring his stellar play.

Alfred named Cartwright Saxon of The Week after helping the team to a perfect (3-0) record to start the year. Next up for the Saxons, a Tuesday night home game against Lycoming College at 7 pm.

Cartwright is tied for the team lead in goals with seven and is third in points with 12 for Alfred. Drew was the 2021 Empire 8 Sportsman of The Year and was a Saxon Scholar Athlete for spring 2021.