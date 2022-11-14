ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Year is starting off strong for a local wrestling standout.

Horseheads Chris Eames has been named honorable mention in the national D-III Wrestling rankings by D3Wrestle.com. Eames, a graduate student for SUNY Brockport, competes at 184 pounds.

Eames placed third at the Mount Union Invitational last week and has racked up a (3-1) record this season. Chris was named a team captain for Brockport last month.

Brockport dropped a tough 24-19 loss at Oswego Sunday, Eames did not compete in the match.

Eames secured a solid year for the Golden Eagles on the mat last season. He placed fifth at the Mid Eastern Regional Tournament for the second consecutive year narrowly missing the national tourney. Eames finished with a (19-8) record.

Also back for Brockport this season is fellow Horseheads alum Zach Levey. A freshman at 133 pounds last year, Levey punched his ticket to his first-ever NCAA Tournament appearanance. Zach put together an impressive first year at Brockport with a (23-9) overall record.

Both Eames and Levey made The Empire Collegiate Wrestling Conference (ECWC) All-Academic Team. Both obtained a GPA of 3.3 or higher to be selected.Corning natives freshman Charles Loucks and Matt Kline, a grad student, also competes for Brockport this season.

