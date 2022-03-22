BROCKPORT, N.Y. (WETM) – Two area wrestling standouts have earned some well-deserved postseason marks.

The Empire Collegiate Wrestling Conference (ECWC) officially published its annual All-Academic Team picks. Two Horseheads graduates, Chris Eames and Zach Levey, have both been named to the team for SUNY Brockport. A total of ten Brockport wrestlers were on the team.

Honorees must maintain a grade-point average of 3.30 in the past two semesters and competed in at least three separate events.

Levey, a freshman at 133 pounds, punched his ticket to his first-ever NCAA Tournament appearance earlier this month. Zach put together an impressive first year at Brockport and racked up a (23-9) overall record.

Eames also secured a solid year for the Golden Eagles on the mats. The senior 184 pounder placed fifth at the Mid Eastern Regional Tournament for the second consecutive year narrowly missing the national tourney. Eames finished with a (19-8) record.

Levey was a two-time New York State place finisher at Horseheads High School. Eames was a three-time Section IV Champion while competing for the Blue Raiders.