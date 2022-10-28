ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – An elite Horseheads wrestler has received a major honor in college.

Chris Eames, who will return for a grad student season at 184-pounds for SUNY Brockport, has been named a team captain for 2022-23.

Eames secured a solid year for the Golden Eagles on the mat last season. He placed fifth at the Mid Eastern Regional Tournament for the second consecutive year narrowly missing the national tourney. Eames finished with a (19-8) record.

Also back for Brockport this season is fellow Horseheads alum Zach Levey. A freshman at 133 pounds last year, Levey punched his ticket to his first-ever NCAA Tournament appearanance. Zach put together an impressive first year at Brockport with a (23-9) overall record.

Both Eames and Levey made The Empire Collegiate Wrestling Conference (ECWC) All-Academic Team. Both obtained a GPA of 3.3 or higher to be selected.

Corning natives freshman Charles Loucks and Matt Kline, a grad student, will also compete for Brockport this season. Brockport’s season begins November 5 at The Mount Union Invitational in Ohio.

