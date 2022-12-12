ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A Horseheads wrestling standout has called it a collegiate career.

Chris Eames, a graduate student wrestler for SUNY Brockport, suffered a torn ACL and meniscus along with a bruised bone. The injury has sidelined Eames for the rest of the season with surgery necessary to repair him. In his final year of eligibility, Eames has made the difficult decision to end his wrestling career.

Eames was a three-time Section IV Champion at Horseheads High School. At Brockport, Eames put together a solid resume which saw him nearly make the NCAA D-III Tournament last season.

He placed fifth at the Mid Eastern Regional Tournament for the second consecutive year and finished with a (19-8) record in 2022. This past season, Eames was named a team captain for the Golden Eagles at 184 pounds.

Chris will look to his future as a teacher and potential coach. 18 Sports wishes Eames the best on the next step of his journey.