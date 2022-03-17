MYRTLE BEACH (WETM) – Corning native Alexis Easling dominated on the mound Thursday.

Easling, a senior pitcher for the Mansfield University softball, earned her first win of the season in the Mounties’ 3-0 win over Rutgers Newark at The Fastpitch Dreams Classic in Myrtle Beach. Alexis threw a complete game shutout with eight strikeouts and surrendered just two hits all day.

Easling improves to (1-3) on the season for the Mounties who move to (3-5) on the season. For the year, Easling has 15 strikeouts on the year in 21 innings of work with a 5.67 ERA.

Mansfield continues to play Friday in a doubleheader in Myrtle Beach against Westminster at 9:30 am followed by a game versus Keene State at 11:30 am.

Mansfield dropped their first game of the day Thursday 3-2 to Medaille College in nine innings.