ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Innovator of Violence is coming back to Xcite Wrestling.

ECW Wrestling legend, Tommy Dreamer, will be on the card making his return to Xcite Heat Wave on Saturday, August 12 at 5 pm at The Arnot Mall. Doors open at 4 pm at The X2 venue, the former Macy’s location. Tickets are already on sale at Xcitewrestling.com.

Dreamer returns to Xcite after a storied career in the pro wrestling industry. Known for his extreme style of wrestling in ECW in the 1990’s, Dreamer went on to excel in several different promotions including WWE, IMPACT Wrestling and more. As a producer/agent in WWE, Dreamer is largely responsible for signing Elmira’s own Beth Phoenix to main roster spot before going on to a Hall of Famer career.

Also on the card will be several Xcite talents who are making a big impact on the industry. HC Loc, a Campbell native, was also an ECW original and competed in the WWE. Corning’s TJ Epixx will also be featured on the card along with several other special talents.

For more information on Xcite Wrestling’s Heat Wave, take a look at the official flyer below courtesy of the promotion.