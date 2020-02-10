Edison 8th grader Littlefield earns Athlete of The Week

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Eighth-grade standout, Payton Littlefield had one special week.

Littlefield scored 21 points in a big win over Dryden last week, and has helped the Spartans earn a Section IV playoff birth for the first time in seven years. Payton will be a huge part of the program in the years to come with her scoring ability.

