Edison 8th grader Littlefield earns Athlete of The Week

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Eighth-grade standout, Payton Littlefield had one special week.

Littlefield scored 21 points in a big win over Dryden last week, and has helped the Spartans earn a Section IV playoff birth for the first time in seven years. Payton will be a huge part of the program in the years to come with her scoring ability.

Each week, 18 Sports honors the top student-athletes with outstanding athletic performances. To nominate a standout student-athlete, email us at sports@wetmtv.com. Tune in every Monday during the high school sports season at 6 pm as we reveal the 18 Sports Athlete of The Week sponsored by Simmons-Rockwell Nissan.

