Edison and Odessa-Montour girls advance in playoffs

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Section IV basketball playoffs officially started on Tuesday night.

In Elmira Heights, Edison surged past Harpursville 47-33 in the first round of the Section IV Class girls hoops playoffs. Also in Section IV, the Odessa-Montour girls outlasted Edmeston 51-42 in the Class D opening round.

Hannah Nolan had 15 points for Odessa-Montour, while Keyonna Garrison added 11 and Gina Gavich scored 9 points for the Lady Indians. Full Tuesday night playoff scoreboard below.

High School Girls Basketball

(5) Edison 47, (12) Harpursville 33

(4) O-M 51, (13) Edmeston 42

(8) Southern Cayuga 56, (9) Elmira ND 40

High School Boys Basketball

(7) Letchworth 53, (10) Addison 51

(5) Campbell-Savona 61, (12) Clyde-Savannah 39

(7) Andover/Whitesville 57, (10) Hammondsport 47

NJCAA Men’s Quarterfinals

(5) Corning CC 80, Hudson Valley CC 69







