Edison football falls to Newfield

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A rare Wednesday football clash in Elmira didn’t end well for Edison.

The Spartans fell to visiting Newfield in Elmira Heights, 42-18, in a game that was added to their schedule in 8-man football. Newfield (3-4) rushed out to a 18-0 lead right before the end of the first half and Edison (1-9) could not mount a comeback.

Edison had touchdown runs from current 18 Sports Athlete of The Week nominee Noah Bennett of 20 and 38 yards to lead the Spartans on the afternoon. Bennett also recorded over 100 yards rushing on the ground.

