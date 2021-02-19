Edison high school and IAC attendance update

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A local athletic conference will be maintaining its attendance policy amid the virus.

In a Facebook post on Friday from the Elmira Heights School District, the school announced that it will be adhering to the Interscholastic Athletic Conference’s (IAC) original fan policy despite Chemung County’s announcement on Thursday. Chemung County Executive Christopher Moss, along with the local health department, announced that two fans per athlete will be allowed to attend a high-risk athletic event.

For the remainder of the season, IAC schools like Edison in Chemung County will not see fans attend games due to an effort to keep the virus from spreading. The official post is listed below, stick with 18 Sports for more as it develops.