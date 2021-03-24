Edison & Horseheads volleyball fall & Wednesday scoreboard

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The high school volleyball season took centerstage on Wednesday night in the Twin Tiers.

In a unique season like this year, unique matchups are sure to follow. Horseheads played Candor in a cross class contest and the Lady Indians swept the Blue Raiders, 3-0. While in Elmira Heights, Edison battled hard, but ultimately fell to rival Newark Valley, 3-1.

Check out the full scoreboard from Wednesday night from around the region.

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

Candor 3, Horseheads 0

Newark Valley 3, Edison 1

Watkins Glen 3, Waverly 1

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER

Lansing 2, S-VE/Candor 0

NCAA WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL

St. John Fisher 3, Elmira 0