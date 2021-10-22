Edison volleyball clinches division crown & Thursday scoreboard

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Edison volleyball team continues to shine bright.

The Spartans swept visiting Watkins Glen, 3-0, on their way to clinching the IAC divisional crown. With the victory, the Spartans will await the winner of Lansing or Trumansburg in the IAC Championship game next Friday night at Tompkins-Cortland Community College.

Jadyn Wood had 10 kills to lead the way for Edison, while Emma Maggs had 10 service points and seven aces for the Spartans. Teammate Maren Lutz also had 19 assists on the night. Full Thursday scoreboard below from 18 Sports.

High School Volleyball

Horseheads 3, Ithaca 1

Corning 3, Elmira 1

Edison 3, Watkins Glen 0

Haverling 3, Addison 0

High School Boys Soccer

Athens 8, Hughesville 0 – NTL Title, 7th time in last 8 years Athens has won

Hughesville 6, Wellsboro 0