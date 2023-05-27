HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – Edison claimed their first Section IV Class C softball title, since 2019 in thrilling fashion over Elmira Notre Dame.

(Photo Courtesy of EHeightsSchools Facebook)

The Edison Spartans earned a Section IV Class C title off the bat of Emily Aiello, on Saturday. The sophomore hit a walk-off RBI triple, scoring Charlee Stroman for the 2-1 win. Stroman entered the game as a pinch runner for Kailey Ripley in the bottom of the 7th inning, following a walk and sacrifice bunt, by the Spartans.

Edison and Notre Dame battled to a 0-0 stalemate for the majority of the game, with an impressive pitching battle taking place between Olivia Switzer of the Crusaders and Gabby Milazzo for the Spartans.

Elmira Notre Dame scored their only run on their only hit in the game, an RBI double from Switzer. The Crusader’s effort was thwarted by a strong performance from two of their hitters. Brianna Korsky led the way for the Spartans going 2 for 3 at the dish with 1 RBI and Emily Aiello turned in a 1 for 3 performance with the game winning hit. Milazzo struck out 6 on the mound for Edison, holding the Crusaders to just 1 run.

Edison will head to the NYSPHSAA Tournament, opening play on Thursday at 4 p.m. at Union-Endicott High School. The Spartans are looking to win their 2nd NYSPHSAA crown since 2019.