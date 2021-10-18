Edison’s Deshon Cook earns 18 Sports Athlete of The Week

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Edison football has a standout at running back and he’s earned a top honor.

Running back Deshon Cook is this week’s 18 Sports Athlete of The Week as voted by fans on mytwintiers.com/sports. Cook rushed for 155 yards and scored a touchdown in last week’s game against Moravia prior to Saturday’s home defeat against Groton.

Cook continues to be a crucial part of the Spartans attack on offense in 8-man football. If you’d like to nominate a standout student-athlete like Cook, you can do so via email at sports@wetmtv.com.

Athlete of The Week winners are announced each Monday night at 6 pm on 18 Sports throughout each respective high school sports season brought to you by Simmons-Rockwell Nissan.