Edison’s Hannah Smith earns Athlete of The Week

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A local volleyball standout brings home this week’s top honor.

Edison volleyball’s Hannah Smith has been voted the Simmons-Rockwell Nissan Athlete of The Week. Smith earned the highest percentage of this week’s vote on mytwintiers.com/sports. Hannah paced the attack for the Spartans on the court as she continues to be a rising leader for program amid this unique spring season.

Smith, who’s also a member of the Elmira Heat club team, is just a freshman. Expect plenty more from Smith in her volleyball career this season and beyond.

If you’d to nominate a standout student-athlete, email us at sports@wetmtv.com.