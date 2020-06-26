Edison’s Jack Shaw wins basketball sportsmanship award

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A local basketball standout earns a top honor.

Jack Shaw, a bright star for the Edison basketball program in Elmira Heights, was the recipient of the annual Elmira Basketball Officials sportsmanship award. Awarded to the student-athlete who exemplifies class, dignity, and leadership, Shaw was the ideal choice by local officials.

In victory and defeat, Shaw proved to be a player who led by example not only for the Spartans, but also the opposition. Earlier this month, Horseheads Jillian Casey was awarded the girls basketball sportsmanship award.

18 Sports congratulates Shaw who left a special mark on the local basketball scene for many years to come. Watch this special story, with video provided by Edison basketball, of Shaw receiving the award along with $250 for college expenses.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Sports

Twin Tiers Takedown

More Twin Tiers Takedown
More Sports

 
Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now