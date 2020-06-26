Edison’s Jack Shaw wins basketball sportsmanship award

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A local basketball standout earns a top honor.

Jack Shaw, a bright star for the Edison basketball program in Elmira Heights, was the recipient of the annual Elmira Basketball Officials sportsmanship award. Awarded to the student-athlete who exemplifies class, dignity, and leadership, Shaw was the ideal choice by local officials.

In victory and defeat, Shaw proved to be a player who led by example not only for the Spartans, but also the opposition. Earlier this month, Horseheads Jillian Casey was awarded the girls basketball sportsmanship award.

18 Sports congratulates Shaw who left a special mark on the local basketball scene for many years to come. Watch this special story, with video provided by Edison basketball, of Shaw receiving the award along with $250 for college expenses.