Edison’s KK Bush signs with D’Youville softball

ELMIRA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WETM) – Last year, Edison softball won it all, but Tuesday belonged to one standout player.

KK Bush, an All-State outfielder for the Edison team who won a state title last season, signed to play college softball at D’Youville College in Buffalo. In front of her family members at the Edison field on the campus of Cohen School in Elmira Heights, Bush made it official.

This season was slated to be another big year for the Spartans in defense of their state title. When the virus changed those plans and no season was played, this was the next best thing for Bush- who says it’s been a dream of hers since her youth to play college softball.

With video courtesy of the the Bush family and Edison athletics, we take you to her signing. A day that KK, her family, and team will never forget.