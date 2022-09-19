ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s time for the next 18 Sports Athlete of The Week.

Brought to you by Simmons-Rockwell Nissan, this week’s top athlete is Edison football’s Ryan McAtee. In a big opening win over Greene, McAtee had 223 total yards going along with two touchdowns to help give the Spartans their first win of 2022. McAtee and the Spartans dropped a tough game over the weekend to Unatego.

Edison returns to action in 8-man football on October 1 when Newfield comes to Elmira Heights.

If you would like to submit a standout student-athlete for nomination, email us at sports@wetmtv.com. Throughout the academic school year, fans can vote on mytwintiers.com/sports for their favorite outstanding athletes from around the Twin Tiers each week.