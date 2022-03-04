Edison’s Noah Bennett signs with Mansfield football

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Edison football star Noah Bennett is taking the next step in his playing career.

On Thursday, Bennett made his college plans official by signing to compete at Mansfield University for the sprint team in 2022. Bennett, an Ernie Davis Award finalist for the Spartans, signed in front of a packed Edison High School Community Room with family, friends, and teammates all there for support.

Bennett was a two-time team captain for Edison and was a focal point on offense this past season.

Noah rushed for 604 yards with six touchdowns on the ground TD’s. Defensively, Noah led the Spartans defense with 108 tackles and 3 interceptions.

Bennett also earned 18 Sports Athlete of The Week for his performance in Week 8 against Unatego, rushing for 122 Yards on 13 Carries, averaging 9.4 yards per carry and one touchdown.

At the end of the season, Bennett earned a 2021 Ernie Davis Senior Classic selection and Section IV Division VIII All-Star honors. The future is indeed bright for Bennett as he continues his football journey at Mansfield University.

(Photo: Provided)