Elite Baseball New York comes to Elmira

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A brand new baseball training center looks to hit a home run.

Elite Baseball New York, based in West Elmira, is the newest local baseball facility aiming to help players chase their dreams. Put together by All-American baseball player at Mansfield University, Jason Manwaring, and local sports supporter, Josh Palmer, Elite Baseball provides advanced instruction and training for your future.

Division one baseball player, Nico Limoncelli, will serve as a lead instructor at the training center. For more information, take a look at the venue flyer below, follow them on Twitter at @EliteBaseballNY and find them on Facebook at Elite Baseball New York. Contact Jason Manwaring at (607) 857-6111.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Sports

Twin Tiers Takedown

More Twin Tiers Takedown
More Sports

 
Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now