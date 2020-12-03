Elite Baseball NY to hold special pitching clinic

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The area’s newest baseball training center continues to provide opportunity.

Elite Baseball New York, based in West Elmira, will hold a special youth pitching clinic December 29 through the 30th at their facility. Two of the area’s top baseball figures, Seattle Mariners prospect Mikey Limoncelli of Horseheads, and Elmira’s Jeff Mathers, a strength coach for the Mariners, will be guest instructors.

Cost is $75 per player and more information can be found at Elite Baseball New York on Facebook. Below, an official post by Elite Baseball New York on how you can be a part of the clinic.