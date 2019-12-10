Elmira boys hoops cruises to win, Horseheads falls

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira boys basketball team showed no rust.

After winning their first-ever Section IV Class AA title as a combined program, Elmira cruised to a dominating win over visiting Vestal, 65-30. Devin Dennard dropped in 14 points to lead the Express (1-0) to their first win of the season in their opener.

Meanwhile, in Horseheads, the Blue Raiders dropped to (0-2) with a tough loss, 51-30. Evan Hamed scored a game-high 16 points for the Indians.

MONDAY NIGHT SCOREBOARD
M-E 58, Corning 38
Fillmore 64, Campell-Savona 47
Wellsville 65, Addison 28

